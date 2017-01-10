Pride Incorporated to host fourth annual celebrity roast

GODFREY — Pride Incorporated will host its fourth annual Local Celebrity Roast at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Ahlmeyer Atrium at Lewis and Clark Community College.

All proceeds will support Riverbend beautification. This year’s local celebrity will be Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association, who will be subjected to good-natured jokes at her expense as a way to honor her in a fun way. Reception will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10. Make reservations by Friday, Jan. 13, at Pride’s website or by calling (618) 467-2375.

PrideIncorporated.org

