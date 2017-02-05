Principia event to explore Trump's relationship with journalists

× Expand Christian Science Monitor correspondents with Editor Marshall Ingwerson (right) at the 2016 Monitor Night Live.

ELSAH – Principia College will present Monitor Night Live at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 23, in Wanamaker Hall.

Marshall Ingwerson, editor of The Christian Science Monitor and Principia’s incoming chief executive, will moderate a panel discussion with senior Monitor correspondents. This will be the 16th Monitor Night Live since 1996.

The title of this year’s program is How to Cover the Trump Era: Facts, Fake Facts, and What Matters. The relationship between journalists and the 45th President of the United States, Ingwerson notes, “is unlike any in modern history. Never have journalists in the U.S. been challenged so fundamentally about how they go about their jobs. That’s what we’ll be exploring at this year’s Monitor Night Live.”

Joining Ingwerson in person to discuss the Trump era are National Editor Mark Sappenfield and West Coast correspondent Jessica Mendoza. Reporters from other Monitor bureaus will share by video what they are finding in other vantage points.

Admission is complimentary for Principia students, faculty, staff, official retirees, and their immediate families; $10 for alumni and Gold & Blue Athletic Club members; $15 for the public. Tickets can be purchased at principia.edu/monitortickets. The event will also be broadcast live on Principia Internet Radio.