Pro wrestling event to feature Riot on the River finals

GRAFTON — Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with the Bloody Bucket and The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, announces an all-ages live professional wrestling event Friday, Aug. 4, at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets at $10 each. Children 12 and younger can purchase tickets for $5 each. Advanced tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket, 205 Main St. in Grafton, and online at eventbrite.com/e/riot-on-the-river-championship-wrestling-match-tickets-34828886136.

This action-packed night of professional wrestling action will feature the Riot on the River tournament finals, as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons will take on “Lights Out” Adrian Surge. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as “The Neon Icon” Justin D’Air, C.J. Shine, Jackal, “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher, “The Professionals,” Frodo “The Ghost” Meyer, Savanna Stone, and Rahne Victoria.

“Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as history is made with the crowning of the first Riot on the River champion,” a Dynamo Pro press release states.

dynamoprowrestling.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter