Pro wrestling event to support autism organization

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with Fighting for Autism, will present a family-friendly professional wrestling charity event Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Lamborghini Gold Coast-Athletic Centre, 49 Lawrence St. in St. Charles, Mo.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Ringside tickets are $30, reserved seating tickets are $20, and general admission tickets are $15. Children younger than six are admitted free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available at the Lamborghini Athletic Centre box office or by calling (636) 466-3766. Proceeds will be used to open a new autism therapy center in St. Charles. This new center will provide services, support, and resources to the local autism community. In addition, there will be a meet-and-greet prior to the event where fans will have an opportunity to get autographs and take pictures with the competitors prior to the event.

Fighting for Autism is an international autism awareness and advocacy charitable organization with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. Fighting for Autism provides programs and initiatives supporting the autism community while being hyperfocused on a mission to improve the quality of life for children and families living with an autism spectrum disorder around the world.

For information about the event, call Dynamo Pro media relations director Rob Mangrum at (618) 420-0049.

dynamoprowrestling.com

fightingforautism.com.au

lamboathletic.com

