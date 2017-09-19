Program to shine light on bats’ role in pollination

GODFREY — The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, is highlighting one pollinator that many forget: bats. The adult speaker series D.E.E.R (Discovery. Education. Environmental Research) will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and dive into this timely topic.

More than 500 species of flowers rely on bats as their exclusive means of pollination. Without bats, many fruits such as bananas, mangos, and peaches wouldn’t be available.

Assisting TNI in this presentation will be longtime friend and bat expert Rollie Lorenz of Worden. Lorenz will provide information about bats that may be new to nature lovers and tips on how to help these nocturnal animals in their work.

The speaker series takes place the last Monday in August through April. A different topic will be addressed at each meeting; for example, composting, bee keeping, bats and the importance of all pollinators, and more. These meetings are free and are catered to adults interested in learning about nature-friendly topics.

For information, visit the website or call (618) 466-9930.

