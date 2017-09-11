Public invited to PTK History Crawl

× Expand (Left) Monticello College women pose for a photo on a fountain on campus. (Right) Advisor Elizabeth Grant and current members of Phi Theta Kappa at Lewis and Clark recreate the original photo in Fountain Court via photo manipulation by Korin Fisher of Lewis and Clark Community College.

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi, is inviting students and community members to the PTK History Crawl from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Being a part of this event has been an incredible and eye-opening experience,” Phi Theta Kappa member Robyn Scott said. “The abundant beauty and vast resources of the Alton-Godfrey area have been a magnet for people who possess determination, ingenuity, and vision. We are ecstatic to share what we have uncovered with local residents who still epitomize these attributes today.”

Local experts will provide details about the historical significance behind each site. Stops will include the Lincoln-Douglas Square, Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument, Western Military Academy, and other locations.

Tour buses will be available. Food and beverages will be provided at various sites, and goodie bags will be handed out to participants willing to answer survey questions after the tour.

The History Crawl is a part of the Phi Theta Kappa students’ Honors in Action Project. Membership in the national honor society requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 as well as the completion of at least 12 transferrable credit hours at L&C. Students who meet these requirements receive an invitation to join.

“We live in a history-rich environment and it’s been exciting to work with young people who are excited to learn about and preserve it,” honor society adviser Elizabeth Grant said. “We are looking forward to providing true information from local historians on some of the markers that residents pass by in their daily travels.”

The event will begin and end on the Godfrey campus and is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited, and registration is required. Send RSVPs and questions to altonptkhistorycrawl@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter