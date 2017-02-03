Rehabilitated raptors to roost in Hartford

× Expand By Вых Пыхманн, via Wikimedia Commons A common kestrel in flight.

HARTFORD — Bald eagles usually steal the spotlight this time of year, but what about other birds of prey?

TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow will showcase several live raptors Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive.

See hawks and owls up close and listen to their handlers tell you facts and stories about the birds. This informal learning opportunity will be open to the public to come and go. The birds will be on display from 1 to 3 p.m. Birds that may be at the event include a screech owl, barred owl, kestrel and red-shouldered hawk. This event is free. There is a charge to tour the tower.

Treehouse Wildlife Center is a rehabilitation center for wildlife. Injured animals are cared for at the center until they are ready to be released into the wild. Sometimes, the wildlife sustains permanent injuries and becomes permanent residents of the center. They are often then used for educational purposes. At the center, there are large outdoor habitats for the animals that will be released and there are indoor havens for the permanent residents. Treehouse Wildlife Center has one full-time and one part-time staff member and both are paid through a grant from a local foundation. The remaining staff consists of volunteers.

Eagles Over the Confluence events will be held throughout February. Each event is dedicated to the American bald eagle that makes the Alton region its winter home. These events are sponsored by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

The tower is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and younger and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

For information, call (618) 251-9101 or visit ConfluenceTower.com.

