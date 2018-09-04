Reliving a legend

A legend and pioneer in country music, Patsy Cline’s voice remains as relevant and popular today as it was five decades ago. The original crossover sensation, topping country and pop charts, Cline paved the way for artists such as LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood. “Always ... Patsy Cline” is based on a touching true story affectionately told through letters written between Patsy and her biggest fan turned confidant, Louise Seger. A genuine bond of friendship, which began over a cup of coffee, lasted until Cline’s untimely death in 1963. Told through down-home country humor, heartache and celebration, “Always ... Patsy Cline” takes audiences through the ups and downs, from her breakthrough on live radio to her rise to fame at the Grand Ole Opry. Featuring 27 unforgettable hits, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Sweet Dreams,” this musical memory book is a glorious tribute to the one-of-a-kind sound of Patsy Cline. Debbie Maneke (right) as Patsy and Lee Cox as Louise will get back to their own country roots in their portrayals of the characters. Alton Little Theater will present “Always ... Patsy Cline” for four performances Sept. 27-30. For more information, call (618) 462-6562 or visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter