Repurposing the past to ensure the future

EDWARDSVILLE — Preserving a nearly 200-year-old home presents its own set of challenges.

When it’s as historically significant as the Stephenson family home is to Edwardsville and to Illinois, special care is taken to ensure its story is carried forward to future generations. Raising funds to maintain, preserve and tell its story is imperative.

The 15th annual 50/50 Antique Auction is on tap from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, on the grounds of the 1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan.

Event organizer Sid Denny said the auction will feature antiques and collectibles.

“Antiques include several chandeliers and lamps from the late 1800s to the 1930s; antique toys including cars, trucks and pull toys; advertising pieces; old bikes; old pennies; old bottles and jars; and dozens of other kinds of small antique items,” Denny said.

“Antique furniture including walnut wardrobes, walnut dressers, old chairs, a number of wicker items, an English oak dining table and a number of children’s furniture items will also be a part of the auction, and a wide variety of small collectible items such as crocks and jugs, kraut cutters, coffee grinders, old political items like campaign buttons, pocket knives and hunting knives, duck and goose decoys, St. Louis World’s Fair items, a small cannonball, and marbles including old clay types,” Denny said.

Denny said auction items also included are a number of Native American artifacts like arrowheads and axes.

“There is something for everyone,” Denny said.

A lunch stand, with breakfast and lunch items as well as desserts and beverages, will be available during the auction.

“The entertainment is the auction itself and the auction crowd; looking at all of the items for auction and the nonstop activity of the auction provides a lot of entertainment for anyone who attends,” Denny said. “Since the crowd is large and the auction is nonstop action there will be no tours of the house and no additional entertainment.”

The auction begins at 9 a.m., but many people arrive as much as an hour earlier to start looking at items before the auction gets under way, Denny said. Parking is also limited, as there is no parking on Linden Street or in the alley behind the Stephenson House, but Dairy Queen has generously agreed to allow auction attendees to park in the south part of their lot.

Director RoxAnn Raisner explained how significant this auction is to the ongoing legacy of the Stephenson House.

“Funds raised during this event go toward continued restoration of the historic home, educational programming for area residents, school programs and hands-on learning activities,” Raisner said, stressing that the success of this event each year is vital to continuity.

Denny said all are welcome to the auction; no tickets or reservations are necessary.

“If you want to bid on auction items, you will need to register with the auctioneer and will need a driver’s license for identification,” Denny said. “Items can be paid for by cash, check or credit card.”

So who was Benjamin Stephenson? Raisner shared a brief biography of this most prominent Madison County resident of the day.

“Stephenson was a man of many skills: sheriff of Randolph County, territorial representative to Congress, receiver of public monies at the Edwardsville land office, merchant, a major, and later colonel, in the Illinois militia during the War of 1812; president of the first Bank of Edwardsville. And he helped write the constitution for the state of Illinois, just to name a few.”

“The 1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House was built by the Stephenson family in 1820-21,” Raisner said. “It is the oldest brick structure in Madison County and one of a handful of restored Federal-style homes in Illinois. It is also the only home of someone who helped write the state constitution still standing.”

“Unfortunately, he lived in the house less than 10 months when he died in October of 1822. His wife, Lucy, lived in the house 12 more years,” Raisner said.

The house now operates as a living history museum where historically garbed docents conduct hands-on demonstrations and tours for visitors. Tours are given on weekends throughout the year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. No tours will be given during the auction.

For information, visit the website or call (618) 692-1818.

stephensonhouse.org

