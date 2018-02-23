Return of the Bonbon Plot

ALTON — The Bonbon Plot returns to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, new takes on American songbook favorites, and original compositions with an indie twist.

Featuring vocalist-bassist Janet Buchanan, guitarist Will Buchanan, and drummer Keith Bowman, the Bonbon Plot performs regularly on top-tier stages throughout the greater St. Louis area, including recent performances at The Dark Room, Evangeline’s Music House, and Das Bevo.

Seating will be cabaret-style and a cash bar will be open.

Jacoby Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and is closed Sunday to Wednesday. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

The Bonbon Plot

WHAT: Live music by The Bonbon Plot

WHEN: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

TICKETS: $10, purchase tickets in advance at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

