Revisiting a classic

× Expand Belle (Rebecca Porwoll) stubbornly rejects the Beast’s (Danny Brown) invitation to dinner. Tension rises while the Wardrobe (Dianne Mueller), Lumiere (Mike Hodges), Cogsworth (John Jauss), Mrs. Potts (Jacqueline Roush), Babette (Julia Gilbert) and Chip (Maeve Durkee) listen on.

Alfresco Productions cordially invites you to be their guest.

Walt Disney’s classic tale “Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at the arts center in Granite City Nov. 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17. Friday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., while all others will start at 5 p.m.

According to director Camille Fensterman, she was looking to direct a show outside her wheelhouse.

“I knew how upset people were when a theater company in St. Louis was going to do ‘Beauty and the Beast’ but had to cancel,” she said. “It was a show people were looking forward to, and I was looking to do something different than what I normally do. This is more family-friendly, and it’s more of a challenge. This is the biggest show I have ever done.”

“Beauty and the Beast” is the story of an arrogant prince who is cursed to live as a terrifying beast until he finds true love. His chance comes after he captures an unwary inventor, whose place is then taken by his brave and beautiful daughter Belle. Helped by the Beast’s servants, who were also cursed and turned into objects such as a clock, a teapot and a candelabra, Belle begins to see the sensitive soul behind the fearsome façade.

Fensterman said audiences can expect beautiful vocals and magnificent acting.

“This whole cast is chock full of talent,” she said. “I could not be prouder of this cast. They are doing a wonderful job and each one of them is embodying who they are playing. That also includes our ensemble, who is included in almost everything. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for the little kids, and I hope this story connects with everybody.”

Another reason why Fensterman chose to direct “Beauty and the Beast” is because it’s a well-known and popular show.

“This is one of the few Disney shows I personally feel has a lot of meat to it,” she said. “I was drawn to this particular show because I felt like it was something I could sink my teeth into and the characters are familiar and loved by many people.”

Cast members include Rebecca Porwoll as Belle, Danny Brown as Beast, Gage Seitz as Gaston, Joel Brown as LeFou, Ken Elliff as Maurice, Mike Hodges as Lumiere, John Jauss as Cogsworth, Jacqueline Roush as Mrs. Potts, Maeve Durkee as Chip, Julia Gilbert as Babette and Dianne Mueller as the Wardrobe.

This is Brown’s first time playing the Beast, but Porwoll’s second time playing Belle.

“I played Belle a long time ago,” she said. “I definitely have a fresh perspective on her and a lot more experience to lend to her heart. Everybody has their own idea of Belle. Little girls, women my age, they all have a picture of who she is, and they will want to see if I measure up to their perception. I just know I must play Belle with conviction and how I see her heart.”

For Brown, this production is going to be a challenge, but he hopes to do his character justice.

“In the first half of the play, the Beast is very angry,” he said. “In the second half, he’s a big softy, which is close to what I am in real life. Trying to be a big, tough, animalistic creature is outside my norm, but it will be fun to play something different from yourself. I hope I do my character justice, and people who attend the performance will have a magical time. The older I got, the more I loved this film. It’s a legit masterpiece.”

Fensterman says she could not have asked for a better cast and their passion and hard work will make it worthwhile for audiences.

“I don’t know if they were looking to play these parts for a long time, but the understanding that they brought in even to the audition and call-back process, it’s like they took role,” she said. “It was there to take, and I think their performances are just going to shine and stand out and be magnificent.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

