River Bend to perform at Jacoby Arts Center

× Expand Members of River Bend perform.

River Bend is a traditional five-piece bluegrass band consisting of original music as well as classic bluegrass standards and rarities.

Formed in 2015, the band is dedicated to the performance and preservation of the high lonesome sound, with soaring tenor harmonies, driving instrumentation, and the classic bluegrass sound. If you are seeking an authentic “true grass” experience, look no further than the River Bend!

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

TICKETS: $10; purchase tickets in advance at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter