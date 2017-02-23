Riverbend Earth Day Festival accepting vendors

GODFREY — Vendor registration is open for the sixth annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Piasa Harbor along the Great River Road.

This event will occur rain or shine and is free and open to the public.

The event offers local entertainment, food vendors, an artisans market, environmental education and more.

The Nature Institute is partnering with the Sierra Club, the Great Rivers Land Trust and The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center/Lewis and Clark Community College for this day of live music, local food, nature activities, electronic recycling and more.

Organizers are looking to showcase any nature, conservation or outdoors-focused group that would like to share information about its services or provide an educational activity for children or adults. The festival also highlights local eco-artisans and farmers. This event continues to bring the Riverbend together to celebrate nature, wildlife, local business and sustainable living.

Vendor fees are as follows: food vendors interested in creating meals for festival guests are $75; for-profit businesses, including local farmers and pre-packaged foods, are $35; and nonprofit tables are $10.

Interested vendors looking to add to this year’s already 25 vendors can register and find more information at TheNatureInstitute.org. Registration ends April 14. Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses.

The festival planning committee is searching for volunteers to assist them with the event.

For information, contact The Nature Institute at (618) 466-9930 or info@TheNatureInstitute.org.

TheNatureInstitute.org

