Riverbend Theatre to present "Guys and Dolls"

“Guys and Dolls,” a Tony Award-winning musical based on Damon Runyon’s short stories, is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings.

High-rolling gambler Sky Masterson (Jayson Heil) accepts a bet offered by con-man Nathan Detroit (Kevin Neace) that he can’t take a “doll” of Nathan’s choosing to Havana. Sky accepts the bet and Nathan picks missionary sergeant Sarah Brown (Audrey Neace), head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission. Meanwhile, Nathan continues to try to avoid marrying his fiancée of 14 years, Miss Adelaide (Grace Costello).

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, “Guys and Dolls” is filled with memorable songs, including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament,” the romantic “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” the classic “Luck Be a Lady,” and the hilarious “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” Supporting characters include gamblers Benny Southstreet (Austin Turnbull), Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Spencer Domer), Rusty Charlie (Gabe Levi), Harry the Horse (Garrett Cooper), and Big Jule (Ben Simansky), mission leaders Arvide Abernathy (Sam Brown) and General Matilda Cartwright (Abbi Langley), and a full cast of crapshooters, dancers, and missionaries.

The cast is made up of students age 13-18 from Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, East Alton, Edwardsville, and Godfrey. Directors Kristi Doering, Julia Frazier, Michael Frazier, and Alison Neace are thrilled to give these young actors the opportunity to shine on stage this summer. The actors of Riverbend Theatre are proud to be joined by a live pit orchestra.

Performances will be presented in the Alton High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. July 20-21 and 2 p.m. July 22. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on the website and tickets will also be available at the door. All tickets are $10.

