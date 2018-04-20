Rogue Theatre Co. chooses ‘Stop Kiss’ as capstone for inaugural season

ALTON | The Rogue Theatre Co.’s show “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son will open April 27 and run April 28 through May 6. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m. at The Rogue House, 1320 Milton Road (inside the Old Milton Schoolhouse, third floor).

After Callie and Sara unexpectedly fall in love, a violent attack changes everything. The Rogue Theatre Co. welcomes a talented cast to dive deep and explore how one terrible act can affect an entire community and solidify relationships. These relationships are explored, formed and some even ended. The play amplifies the depth of human emotion and compassion.

“Rogue’s mission is to choose shows that highlight topics significant to our society,” Jeremiah Harvey, Rogue’s Artistic Director, said of the decision to make this play Rogue’s capstone for its inaugural season. “Diana Son writes a multi-layered story in ‘Stop Kiss,’ and there are many issues swirling around our two main characters. What does it mean to find yourself? What does it mean to fall in love? And what happens when the unexpected happen? Are you given the choice to swerve, or stay the course? These are some of the issues we’ll dive into with our audience.”

Though the audience never sees the actual assault, the play is told out of chronological order, taking them back and forth through time to highlight its impact on the characters and their connections with each other.

The production stars Halley Robertson (Callie), Jenevieve Marie Lafferty (Sara), Oliver Bacus (George), Ryan Engelman (Peter), Valerie Sprague (Mrs. Winsley/The Nurse) and Andy Vieluf (The Detective). The director is Chris Kernan, stage manager is Kate Slovinski, sound design is by Josh Douglas and Jeremiah Harvey is production manager/lighting and set design.

Tickets are $15 for students with ID and $20 for adults. Content is appropriate for audiences age 14 and older.

The intimate nature of the theater limits seating, so advance purchase is recommended.

