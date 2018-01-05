Rogue Theatre Co. to hold auditions for spring show

The Rogue Theatre Co., Alton’s new professional theatrical venue, has announced auditions for its upcoming spring show, “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son.

After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate. “Stop Kiss” explores a relationship impacted by living in a society in which unspoken intolerance is the rule.

Rogue strongly encourages diversity and non-traditional casting. There will also be a stipend for all actors cast.

Auditions will be from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, with callbacks between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 (let Rogue know if you need to reschedule).

Performances will be April 27-29 and May 4-6, with rehearsals beginning March 26. Please prepare one contemporary monologue for your audition. Auditions will be at The Rogue Theatre, 1320 Milton Road, Top Floor, Room 204.

To schedule an appointment, send first and last name, contact number and desired audition time to roguetheatreauditions@gmail.com.

