Rogue Theatre Co. to stage first production

ALTON — The Rogue Theatre Co., Alton’s scrappy upstart theater company, has announced the opening of its first production.

“The New Tenant” and “The Lesson,” two one-act plays by French absurdist Eugene Ionesco, will be presented with a 30-minute intermission Nov. 10-12, Nov. 17-18 and Nov. 19. The plays will present an exaggerated, absurdist commentary on the issues of materialism and education.

Rogue artistic director Jeremiah Harvey said the choice to produce two one-act plays by Ionesco was easy.

“While these pieces were written back in the ‘50s, their relevance is still very much felt in today’s society,” he said. “Keeping with our mission to produce both socially relevant and interesting theater, Ionesco’s work was a great way for us to open Rogue Theatre Co. to audiences.”

The shows feature the talents of Scott Brady, Lisa Hinrichs, Jean Heil, and DJ Pieper and are directed by Harvey and Brady. Stage manager Elizabeth Hagenlocher, set designer Maxime-Jean Viau, and sound designer Josh Douglas also lent their hard work to the production.

A 720-square-foot former classroom will host the intimate theater-going experience.

“The theater sits just 50 people for this production,” Executive Director Chantel Harvey said. “Our patrons can expect an up-close and personal night with the action just feet away from them. We wanted to bring a unique experience to the Riverbend theater-goer, and this show certainly meets our mission to offer something different.”

For this show, Harvey encourages audience members to be 16 or older because of the performance’s intensity.

“Perhaps younger teens could watch and be engaged, but the maturity of the young person should be taken into account before purchasing a ticket,” Harvey said.

Alton mainstay Old Bakery Beer Company will provide refreshments and adult beverages. The Rogue House is on the third floor of the Milton Schoolhouse, just above Maeva’s Coffee. Tickets can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets or at the box office the night of the show. Interested patrons are encouraged to buy early because seating is limited.

For more information, email theatrerogue@gmail.com or call (636) 328-5120.

TICKETS: theatrerogue.wixsite.com/rogue

