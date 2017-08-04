Rogue wave

The arts are once again alive and well in Alton.

The Rogue Theatre is a new up-and-coming theater company at the Old Milton Schoolhouse above Maeva’s Coffee. The debut performance of the Rogue Scoundrels Improv Troupe will be Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Alfresco Arts Center in Granite City. There will be two performances: a family-friendly show at 7 p.m. and an adults-only show at 9 p.m. Each performance will run 60 to 75 minutes.

“I think having a company like Rogue Theatre and doing something new like improv fits within our mission statement and trying to have diverse programs here at the center,” Alfresco artistic director Lisa Fensterman said. “We normally have musicals, comedies, and drama, but now we’re going to introduce our audiences to improv. I think it’s great to have that diversity and we’re always looking to help our sister theaters out. Brenda Whitaker and I have been in theater for over 30 years, and we know what it’s like to not have a facility or one that’s not big enough. It’s great to be able to offer assistance like that.”

Josh Douglas, Rogue Theatre’s associate artistic director, said one of the main reasons he and his fellow board members started the company was to provide another venue for Metro East and St. Louis performers.

“As far as I know, there is only one other professional theater company on this side of the river,” he said. “We have all of this talent on this side of the river who go to St. Louis to perform. We want to give them an avenue here and do something on this side of the river. We also want to draw in some St. Louis performers as well.”

In addition to Douglas, the troupe includes the talents of Rahamses Galvan, Jada Taline Foster, Christen Ringhausen, Dave Hunjak, Ryan Engelman, and Scott Brady, Rogue Theatre’s associate program director. “The Scoundrels are a ragtag group of improvisers that varies from ages 21 to 46,” Douglas said. “It’s a collective group of talented folks who play games and ask for audience participation. Audience interaction is very important with improvisation. We are doing short-form improv, so it’s like ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ When people go and see an improv show like this, they want to laugh and they want to feel like they are a part of it. We ask for more than just suggestions from the audience. We’ll be pulling people up on stage. One of our games is called ‘A Day in the Life,’ and we’ll pull you up on stage and ask about a day in your life and then the troupe will act it out.”

Douglas has always enjoyed making people laugh.

“I just think improv is fantastic for that simple fact,” he said. “It’s enjoyable to make people laugh. I’m super-excited for this group. I couldn’t have asked for better people.”

Brady says he is happy each cast member clicked from the beginning. But there have been challenges.

“We didn’t know each other at all,” he said. “When you do improv, you need to be a tight-knit group and know each other’s style. We were all able to get together quickly. I think it’s been a little bit challenging at the end because we haven’t had an audience yet. I also think it’s a bit challenging when deciding who’s going to be in which game. Even though it’s improv, you have to have an order of the show and pick who’s going to be in what. Everyone has been working together and supporting each other and willing to take risks.”

For more information on Rogue Theatre, visit their Facebook page or email theatrerogue@gmail.com. Tickets are $10 if purchased through Brown Paper Tickets or $12 at the door. Auditions for upcoming shows will be Aug. 22 and Rogue Theatre will soon offer children’s workshops in multiple areas of theater, including acting techniques, music, stage combat and Shakespeare. More information will be available soon.

brownpapertickets.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter