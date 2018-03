Secretary of state taking applications for writing competition

× Expand writing

Entry forms are available for the 14th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition, Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced.

Winners will receive the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award.

“We created the Illinois Emerging Writers Competition to promote creative writing and provide an outlet for talented writers,” White said. “Great poems have the ability to enrich and enhance our lives, and I am looking forward to celebrating talented poets with this year’s competition.”

The award is named in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning Illinois Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Brooks, and is co-sponsored by the Illinois Center for the Book.

The competition is open to Illinois residents 18 and older. Entries must be postmarked by June 30. Cash prizes will be awarded for first ($500), second ($300) and third place ($100). Winning poems will be submitted for possible publication in the Ninth Letter, RHINO, and Quiddity journals and Poetic License Press publications. Winners will read their poems at a ceremony later this year at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.

Entry forms can be found online. For more information, contact Illinois Center for the Book Coordinator Bonnie Matheis at (217) 558-2065 or bmatheis@ilsos.net.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter