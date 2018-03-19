Show to feature high school students’ art

ALTON — Jacoby Arts Center will hold its fifth annual Regional High School Art Show, an opportunity for students to receive recognition and exposure for their artwork in a professional setting.

The public is encouraged to show support for these talented young artists by dropping by and seeing the artwork displayed in the Main Gallery from April 4 through the closing evening reception from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m. Participating schools include Alton, Marquette Catholic, Edwardsville, and East St. Louis, among others.

Admission is free to the closing reception and awards presentation.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; closed Sunday to Wednesday. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

