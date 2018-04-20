Siblings take starring roles in "My Fair Lady"

For the past several weeks, Alton High School students have literally been dancing all night.

Alton High School will present its spring production of Alan Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, April 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Performances will take place in the Alton High School auditorium at 4200 Humbert Road.

When “My Fair Lady” opened on Broadway in 1956, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the film version starring Audrey Hepburn took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

“Audiences are going to see a timeless story,” director Anne Davis said. “They’re going to see some very talented high school students who are really great singers, dancers and actors.”

“My Fair Lady” is the story of two older English gentlemen who meet one night at Covent Garden — professor Henry Higgins, a scientist of phonetics; and Col. Hugh Pickering, a linguist of Indian dialects. The first bets the other that he can, with his knowledge of phonetics, convince high London society that in a matter of months, he will transform the cockney-speaking Covent Garden flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a woman as poised and well-spoken as a duchess.

“It is a wonderful rags-to-riches story reminding us that we can reinvent ourselves given the right opportunity and instruction from a great teacher,” Davis said.

Higgins and Doolittle are portrayed by brother and sister duo Kevin and Audrey Neace. Kevin, a senior; and Audrey, a sophomore; have been in multiple shows together.

“Both are polished musicians and actors who bring their characters to life,” Davis said. “Audrey has mastered the Cockney accent as well as the well-spoken posh English accent. Kevin gives a brilliant performance of a confirmed bachelor of English society. He is stoic, abrasive and sarcastic. Their characters have this love-hate relationship, so the brother-sister aspect helps them interact in that way, so they can easily do the bantering back and forth that happens between the two characters.”

Other cast members include Ben Simansky as Col. Hugh Pickering, Jason Heil as Alfred Doolittle, and Austin Turnbull as Freddy. Alice Dyer, Brooke Snyder, Maddie Wilkens, Abbi Langley, Spencer Domer and Garrett Cooper play servants of the Higgins’ household, and ensemble members include Claire Bunse, Mya Dunham, Quinn Perez, Devan Walker, Chloe Beauchamp, Dinah Pimental, Lydia Criveau, Caroline Hussey, Nicole Liley, Miranda Kiffmeyer, Emma Sugent, Anna Sawyer, Gabe Levi, Noah Bevenour, Logan Elliott, Simon Harper, Gabe Brady, Dylan Thomas and Josh Maxeiner.

Davis said putting this show together has been challenging but fun.

“They learn their music separately, then their dialogue, then their acting and then their dancing,” she said. “We are now at the point of putting all of those pieces together. I always tell my students that it’s like a jigsaw puzzle. You start with the big pieces, then you refine it until you get to those last ones that are harder to figure out. It’s been challenging, but I am very proud of them for the work they are doing.”

“I always want my students to have a love for theater,” she said. “I want them to enjoy being part of a cast, but as they leave high school, I hope they will want to continue, either by participating as an audience member or finding a community theater or choir to join. I hope they love theater enough that when they graduate high school, they will take a part of it with them.”

Tickets

$10 for adults, $5 for students

Buy at the door or online

For more information, call Alyssa Overmann at (618) 474-6966

