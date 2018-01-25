Sing a song, bring the sunny weather

Alton resident Marshal Ingrassia dreamed of one day starting his own music festival. That dream will officially turn into a reality.

The Happy Trails Music & Arts Festival is set for 2 p.m. until midnight Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Mineral Springs Mall in Alton. Proceeds will benefit the Oasis Women’s Center.

Ingrassia moved to Alton from Granite City about this time last year and said he was impressed by the community’s local music scene.

“I’ve been playing music all my life,” he said. “I’ve been in and out of bands, done different shows and been to a ton of musical festivals. I always had this dream to start one myself and when I moved to Alton, I saw a thriving local music scene here with multiple summer festivals and even basement shows like I used to do in high school, just with adults and a little more professional PA system and lights. Once I saw all of this, I thought Alton would be a nice spot to try and do my own festival. I got the name Happy Trails from Camp Zoe during the Schwagstock days. I used to go to a lot of those when I was younger. I became familiar with Oasis through Lighthouse and Lighthouse Sounds. I knew I wanted to do the show as a benefit for local charity and just thought they would be the best option. I appreciate the work they do for women and their families.”

Festival attendees can expect a full day of art, music and food provided by Old Bakery Beer Co. Ingrassia has booked local vendors to sell handmade goods and is working with Eric Stauffer of Dark Horse Art Works on bringing in visual artists to display and sell their paintings and photography.

Live bands will perform throughout the event, including Wonderer Wanderer, Devon Cahill, Hideous Gentlemen, The Mindframes, Seashine, Hope & Therapy, Syna So Pro and Polyshades. Ingrassia also will play his own music.

“I will be playing with one of my projects called Friend of Youth,” he said. “It’s me and my friend Shawn Morales, who is the drummer for my other band Grand House. Friend of Youth is a two-piece group and what we do is kind of like electronica, but not necessarily. He plays all the percussion and plays the guitar and synthesizes it while I play bass over it.”

Ingrassia would like to make the festival an annual event.

“The ultimate goal for the Happy Trails Music & Art Gathering is to bring people and artists together, all while raising money for a good cause,” he said. “As of right now, my plan is to do two a year: one in summer, and the other will most likely stay in January. The winter one will be for Oasis, and I may pick another local charity organization for the summer time show, but as of now, this is the plan.”

Community support and response has been positive.

“I have received amazing responses about this,” Ingrassia said. “The community of Alton is so beautiful, and so many people want to come out and support this. All the bands I asked to play, I didn’t have to go through a large list of music. They all said yes immediately. Most of the vendors, same deal. I have been getting a lot of help from Alton Main Street as far as getting vendors and volunteers. However, I could use a few more volunteers to work the door.”

A $5 minimum donation will be asked, and an after-party will be held at Bottle and Barrel from midnight to 2 a.m.

For more information, visit the Happy Trails Music & Art Gathering Facebook event page.

