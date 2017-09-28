SIUE Homecoming welcomes alumni

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is celebrating 2017 Homecoming with a weeklong series of events for students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members. Events will begin Monday, Oct. 2, and run through Sunday, Oct. 8, on the SIUE campus.

This year’s student theme is Once a Cougar, Always a Cougar. The schedule of student events will include a chalk mural contest, the 16th annual Chili Cook-Off, the traditional golf cart parade followed by the homecoming bonfire in Woodland Bowl, mechanical bull-riding, late night bowling, a homecoming dance, and the annual crowning of homecoming royalty. All the events are open to current students and free to attend.

The eighth annual SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner, A Night Among the Stars, begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. The awards dinner follows at 7:30 p.m. During the event, nine honorees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Tickets are $50.

The second annual SIUE Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run and Pancake Breakfast at Birger Hall is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The event benefits SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships and features 10K or 5K races and a 1-mile fun run. After the run, stay and enjoy family entertainment and a world-famous Chris Cakes pancake breakfast. Register at runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed.

An Alumni Pregame Tailgate featuring free food, drink, live band, luxury mobile video game truck, yard games and a commemorative glass for the first 200 alumni is set for Korte Stadium beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, prior to the men’s soccer match against Bowling Green. Kick-off is 7 p.m. The annual homecoming royalty crowning will occur during halftime of the match. All SIUE alumni are encouraged to attend.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Cougar softball team hosts a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Other athletics events during the week include men’s soccer vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. The women’s soccer team entertains Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, followed by a Sunday, Oct. 8, match vs. Jacksonville State at 1 p.m. All three games are at Ralph Korte Stadium. The Cougars volleyball squad has a pair of weekend matches at the Vadalabene Center as SIUE challenges UT Martin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, with a Saturday, Oct. 7, match-up vs. Southeast Missouri St. at 2 p.m.

For ticket information to all intercollegiate sporting events, visit the SIUE athletics website. For more information on the 2017 SIUE Homecoming alumni events, contact SIUE Alumni Affairs at (618) 650-5176.

siue.edu/homecoming

siuecougars.com