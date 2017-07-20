Smash Mouth to perform at Wildey

× Expand By Moonty (own work), via Wikimedia Commons Smash Mouth lead vocalist Steve Harwell performs in 2008 at Southern Utah University.

EDWARDSVILLE — The 326-seat Wildey Theatre announces multi-platinum-selling band Smash Mouth will perform in the most intimate venue they have performed in years to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut smash-hit album “Fush Yu Mang.”

The band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

All seats are reserved and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21. Tickets are available for $48.50 each at wildeytheatre.com, the Wildey ticket office or by calling (618) 307-1750. There is a four-ticket per order limit.

The theater, owned by the city of Edwardsville, is at 252 N. Main St. in downtown Edwardsville.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter