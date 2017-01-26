Souper Saturday to support civic organization

× Expand soup

ALTON —Area residents are invited to the Souper Saturday fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting the Upper Alton Association, a nonprofit organization. The event will showcase the Riverbend’s delicious soups, and the winner will bring home bragging rights and a trophy. Soups will be presented by State Street Market, Alton Memorial Hospital, Senior Services Plus, Grassroots Grocery, Argosy/Journey, Riverbender.com and 4204 Main Street Brewing Co.

Upper Alton Association volunteers take care of the beautiful flower baskets, host the Rockin’ With Robert concerts at the Wadlow statue, assist with the City-Wide Litter Clean Up and more.

Tickets can be purchased for $8 at the door or in advance at Senior Services Plus. For information, contact Jamie at jruyle@cjsco.com.

