St. Ambrose students to perform ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

GODFREY — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” will play at St. Ambrose School-Community Center starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, for three nights through Saturday, April 14.

The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-age performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The St. Ambrose Drama Club cast contains approximately 25 students led by Jean Heil and Karie Preston.

“It continues to be a great joy to work with such talented and dedicated students who love theater and love sharing it with others,” said Heil, co-director and principal at St. Ambrose. “Please come be a part of this magical world with us.”

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award-winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. It takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

Performances are open to the public. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students (up to age 18). Call (618) 466-4216 to reserve tickets or stop by the school office during school hours to pick them up. The school’s address is 822 Homer Adams Parkway.

