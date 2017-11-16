St. Mary’s students to perform "Godspell Junior"

ALTON — St. Mary’s Middle School students will present the musical “Godspell Junior” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, at the St. Mary’s Parish Center (former St. Matthew’s Church), 1015 Milton Road.

The school has become widely acclaimed for excellence in drama, thanks in large part to the highly qualified direction of Anne Davis, a veteran of Alton High School productions. The musical has become a school function that students want to be involved with. This year, half of the student body is participating, either by performing on stage, assisting the director, or working in the technical crew.

“This experience gives our students a unique growth opportunity that goes beyond that which classroom instruction can provide,” Principal Judy Kulp said. “I am so proud of the way they roll up their sleeves and do the work necessary to deliver an excellent show.”

The public is welcome to attend. Adults can purchase tickets at the door for $5. Eighth-grade and younger students will be admitted for free. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will commence at 7 p.m.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter