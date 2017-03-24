Stormy forecast postpones Wind Festival in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hold on to your kites! The annual Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower Wind Festival planned for Saturday, March 25 has been postponed because of a forecast of stormy weather. The festival has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Gateway Kite Club will showcase their kites during the event. Club members will bring their trainer kites for those interested in learning how to fly like the pros. Gateway Kite Club is a nonprofit club that has been active in the St. Louis community for more than 30 years. The club’s purpose is to encourage interest in year-round kiting. Visitors are also encouraged to take advantage of the river winds at the tower and fly their own kites on the expansive tower grounds.

“The Wind Festival is a wonderful family event,” said Deanna Barnes, project manager for the village of Hartford. “The tower is the perfect place to take advantage of the winds in our area to fly kites. And of course we appreciate the Gateway Kite Club, which has helped make this event a success year after year.”

The tower is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $6 for adults; $5 for adults 62 and older, active military and veterans; $4 for children 12 and younger; and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

The Wind Festival is sponsored by SMS Engineers.

For information, call (618) 251-9101.

ConfluenceTower.com

