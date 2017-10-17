Supper solutions

× Expand Photo by David Colburn (From left) Posing at the Rogue Theatre in Alton, Libby Sykes and Jessica Napier have bonded through solving puzzles, attending escape rooms and murder mystery dinners over the past three years. Last month, they hosted their first public murder mystery dinner event at Wildey Theatre, which allowed participants to solve the mystery by rifling through clues, putting together secret codes, and finding hidden evidence. The next event, “Horror in Hawkins: A Murder Mystery Inspired by Stranger Things,” will take place Oct. 21 at Wildey Theatre.

You attend a murder mystery dinner, one with an engaging story and great acting. As fun as it is, you might find yourself wondering, “Why can’t I be more involved? Why can’t I solve the mystery myself?”

If so, you fit in perfectly with Libby Sykes and Jessica Napier, who — after three years of doing escape rooms and attending murder mysteries together — craved something more than your average dinner theater.

“Jessica and I have had an interest in puzzles since we first became friends in 2014,” says Libby Sykes, co-founder of Sly Hedgehog Productions. “We found that the murder mysteries that we attended didn’t function in the ways that we wanted.”

Sykes and Napier wanted to solve the mysteries by “rifling through clues, putting together secret codes, and finding hidden evidence,” Sykes says. “When we realized that what we wanted didn’t exist in our area, we decided to do it on our own.”

The pair’s first experience in the format that would eventually become Sly Hedgehog Productions was a Christmas present for Sykes’ husband.

“We wrote a murder mystery kit inspired by ‘Star Wars’ and hosted a dinner for him,” Sykes says.

Following the dinner, Sykes and Napier talked about selling kits based on the present.

“Our goal was to sell the kits and make enough money to host a public murder mystery dinner event,” Sykes says. “But after talking about our options, we decided to skip the kits and put forth the money ourselves to try to host these events.”

The pair hosted their first public murder mystery dinner event, also inspired by “Star Wars,” on Sept. 2 at Edwardsville’s Wildey Theatre.

“We sold out the show with 80 ticket sales,” Sykes says. “We were surprised and excited by our success, and we have found that there is a growing interest in new and different forms of entertainment.”

Sly Hedgehog Productions’ murder mysteries provide people with the opportunity to escape for four fun-filled hours into a world of their creation, and the public can’t get enough.

Napier explains how an evening at a Sly Hedgehog murder mystery unfolds: “The event begins with a full dinner. Seating for dinner is eight people per table, with the eight people at each table making up a team. We encourage people who are coming with friends to simply sit with them at dinner and then they will be on the same team.

“During dinner, Libby and I, the inspectors, go over instructions about how the night will proceed. After we are finished, teams are instructed to open their team packet, which is on their table. Their team packet includes instructions, team challenge information, and name tags with character names.”

Individuals on each team choose their preferred character, and the murderer will know his or her role by the time the name tags are passed out.

“After dinner, guests are set loose to explore the area to find clues, solve puzzles, figure out who the murderer is, and work on their team challenges,” Napier explains. “Teams will work to collect team points by finding clues, solving puzzles, identifying the murderer, completing their team challenge, and, of course, bribing us for points.”

The team with the most points at the end of the night wins t-shirts and a picture with Sly Hedgehog Productions’ beloved knight, Percy.

“The murderer will be working throughout the night to ‘murder’ as many people as possible through methods that only the murderer and the inspectors know,” Sykes says. “Anyone who is murdered will receive a sticker from an inspector that reads ‘You are dying … really slowly,’ which indicates that they have encountered the murderer but they are not dead yet, so they still have time to figure out who murdered them.”

Halfway through the night, everyone comes back together to play a few games with Sykes and Napier as a large group.

“We also hold the costume contest, in which the winner is determined by audience applause,” Jessica says. “At the end of the night, we reveal who the murderer is and declare a winning team.”

The pair’s first event served as a learning experience for upcoming mysteries. The next murder mystery — “Horrors in Hawkins: A Murder Mystery Inspired by Stranger Things” Oct. 21 at Wildey Theatre — will feature the help of a few volunteers.

“We were spread thinner than we would like to be at the first event,” Sykes says. “We’ll be able to devote ourselves more fully to answering questions and providing help at the next one.”

Sly Hedgehog also asked for feedback on their first night and received great suggestions.

“We are excited to add some additional games and some materials/instructions to help people navigate the mystery we have created,” Sykes says.

Following the Oct. 21 event at Wildey Theatre, Sly Hedgehog will present “Death at Dunder Mifflin: A Murder Mystery inspired by The Office” at Alton’s Rogue Theatre to a full house on Nov. 25. The pair plans to hold at least one event per month, with a break for the holidays during December.

Returning on Jan. 6, the pair will host “Slaughter in Sunnydale: A Murder Mystery Inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer” at Alton’s Rogue Theatre. Tickets for this event are on sale.

Sly Hedgehog also hosts private murder mysteries, by which the host picks the location and theme.

“We will create a custom murder mystery and bring all of the props and supplies,” Sykes says.

The pair also provides corporate events — in which they create a custom murder mystery team-building event — and write custom murder mystery kits, which allow any group to host a murder mystery at their own home with a theme of their choice.

“They provide us with the number of guests and the theme that they want, and we will create a kit in either a digital or physical format,” Sykes says.

For more information, visit the Facebook page and join the email list at slyhedgehogproductions@gmail.com.

facebook.com/SlyHedgehogLLC