The art of couples

ALTON — What’s it like to share a home and a profession? What are the crossovers and what are the variations? Jacoby Arts Center presents the works of 5 couples to examine the intersection of their daily lives and the practice of making art. Each artist will display a body of work next to their partner’s to assist the viewer in exploring the overlap in ideas, methods and execution — or lack thereof.

There will be an opportunity to further explore life and art with the artists in a panel discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Jacoby Arts Center, moderated by psychotherapist and artist Sun Smith-Foret. She will engage each participant in how sharing so much of life works for each couple. Perhaps there is more overlapping than we see in the finished works of art. Perhaps there is more discord than is evident on the surface. Is it informative to live with another artist, or is there day-to-day uncomfortable pressure to push boundaries? Does each feed the other creatively?

Dan and Caroline Anderson share the common denominator of making objects. They both are involved as sculptors making three-dimensional works of art. Both make utilitarian and non-utilitarian objects, but Dan works in clay and Caroline in glass. Their studios sit next to each other in a luscious rural Illinois setting.

Angela Hung and Bob Huber share working with clay. Angela’s work is clean and clear in form and color. She pushes the many elements of clay and glazes in utilitarian and sculptural work. Angela is also skilled with metals, creating sculptural jewelry and objects. Bob’s utilitarian objects are solid and powerful in their symmetry and clarity of form, much like Angela’s work. However, Huber’s figurative works appear to be exploding with emotion and passion.

Luanne and Roger Rimel have home studios but in different parts of a shared house. Luanne’s studio is in the renovated second floor of their house, giving her an expansive area to print fabric from photographs she has taken and then carefully and abundantly stitch the images bringing about depth and surprising rhythms. Roger has the lower level for his designing and construction of contemporary jewelry. Luanne’s work is supple and involves the human form. Roger’s work is informed by contemporary design. It is hard and unyielding and speaks of the various stones and metals he uses.

Laura Strand and Dan Barnett use very different materials. Laura employs soft pliable materials for weaving, paper-making and book-making. Her most recent explorations involve computerized jacquard loom weaving. Dan Barnett’s primary interest is ceramics and he is also an excellent metalsmith. Their intersection is most obvious in a predilection for earthy colors.

Both Linda Vredeveld and Eric Shultis share a desire to articulate states of being, primarily working two-dimensionally. Perhaps the intersection of their work ends there. Linda holds a keen interest in the human form, creating images and lines that trace the contours of the body, be it in collage or painting. Eric focuses on the essence of decay.

An opening reception for the artists will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10. All are welcome to attend. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Gentelin’s on Broadway, My Just Desserts and State Street Market.

