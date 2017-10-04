The Bull DJ Hemmy to broadcast live from Ride For Wishes

DJ Hemmy of 93.7 The Bull will broadcast from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Alton Moose Lodge 951 before motorcyclists set out on the fourth annual Ride For Wishes.

Hemmy will chat with riders and help them have additional fun with games and prizes before leaving at noon for a 70-mile ride to make wishes come true for youngsters facing life-threatening diseases. The ride will be escorted by an Illinois State Police motorcycle trooper and assisted by law enforcement agencies in Madison and Jersey counties.

The ride is sponsored by the Southern Illinois Volunteers for Make-A-Wish. All proceeds will go to children in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene and St. Clair counties.

Hemmy and The Bull broadcast were arranged by the ride’s principal sponsor, GCS Credit Union.

The cost of the ride is $30 per person. Each rider and passenger will receive a t-shirt, a ride patch and/or rocker, a bandana and a goody bag as well as a complete barbecue dinner catered by Carver’s after the ride at the Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey, behind the Target store on Homer Adams Parkway. A cash bar will be available.

The ride route features an on-the-road contest for riders with a $100 prize. At ride’s end, there’ll be more contests, prizes, auctions, a 50-50 raffle and a drawing for a $250 gift card.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter