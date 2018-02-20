Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson

Retired art teacher and librarian William “Bill” Harroff, along with his wife, Charlotte “Char” Johnson, will be exhibiting his comic book-inspired designs on canvases, tiles, and prints at the Edwardsville Arts Center in a solo show, The Delinquent Comic Art of “Wascally Wee Willy” Harroff, until March 16.

The exhibit was inspired by a nationwide fear in the 1950s that comic books, specifically horror, crime, and science fiction genres, were leading children to a life of juvenile delinquency.

“While Senator McCarthy was in the midst of the Red Scare and anti-communism, there was a parallel investigation the Senate was doing about what comic books were doing to children,” Harroff said. “Dr. Fredric Wertham, a clinical psychologist of his day, tried to help troubled young people in New York, except he started going in a different direction with his work. He would interview juveniles and go to their homes and look around their home environments. He would see comic books in every young person’s home, and he thought they were the connecting link. So, if we got rid of comic books, especially horror, crime and science fiction, we could eliminate juvenile delinquency. He wrote a bestseller called ‘Seduction of the Innocent,’ and parents went crazy over the idea. However, there was no scientific evidence, so it was untrue. This led to comic books being burned across the country.”

There are three segments to Harroff’s exhibition. The first part is an homage to the couple’s deceased mentor and friend, Dr. John Adkins Richardson, professor emeritus of art and design at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“Dr. Richardson is the reason why we came to teach at SIUE,” Johnson said. “I’ve used his art appreciation textbooks, and unlike most textbooks in the 1970s, he used comic books and appreciated pop culture. Back then, comic books were not considered an art form. He has paved the way for a lot of current artists, and that is why the show is being dedicated to him.”

The exhibit’s centerpiece includes the history portion, which details Wertham’s crusade against comic books, and Harroff’s designs.

“I followed what Wertham was doing to comics,” Harroff said. “He would take little sections of comics and read them religiously. He was trying to be a good guy, but there was no scientific proof to his claims. So, I will take those same sections that Wertham was calling out as bad, and I use them to create my designs. I use Photoshop and Illustrator software programs and transform those sections into something different in various ways. I have always admired Amish quilts, so that is a big design influence.”

The third section, Who Knows What Evil Lurks in the Hearts of Men (and Women)? I Do! I Do!, includes a retelling of American history that creatively shaped Harroff’s work. This section is composed of images in comic form to explain the complex history of comics, how it shaped Harroff’s work and the parallels with censorship efforts now.

Harroff has been passionate about comics since he was a child.

“When I was growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s in art school, I drew comics,” he said. “I would literally have my hand slapped. Comics were a big no-no. I was ridiculed by friends and fellow classmates. Comic books are a passion, and Char and I think especially for young kids, they’re perfect. A lot of times, it’s hard to communicate with others. It’s hard to be open and inviting, but in comics, you can be in your own little world. It doesn’t matter if you just enjoy reading them. Put those words and crazy ideas down on paper. Make a journal and share it with some friends you know who won’t pick on you. You don’t know where those words and drawings could lead you.”

The exhibition opened Feb. 9 with more than 150 adults and children attending. Harroff said this project took years to complete, but it was a labor of love.

“This is like a lifelong completion of something inside me,” he said. “Of course, as an artist, I have done different kinds of works over the years, but this touches everything about me. I didn’t even grow up in the 1950s, but when I heard the story about comics being burned, I was astounded. Ten years ago, Nazis were burning books by Jewish authors, so I was surprised that America was saying it’s OK to do this. These comics are written at such a high level, and they’re the reason why so many movies and TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ are in existence today. Char and I are both known as book artists, and we are putting our storytelling talents to work.”

“It’s amazing how parents and kids go to comic cons and don’t know this story,” Johnson added.

The couple recently received an Illinois Arts Council Agency grant to support the project, including an exhibition catalog. The exhibit will soon be traveling not only throughout Illinois, but across the country and possibly the world.

“The Edwardsville Art Center is just the first stop,” Harroff said. “Char and I have contacted Senator Duckworth and Senator Durbin to see if they might have some ideas on how we can expand this project even more.”

