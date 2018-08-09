The French connection

Elsie Parker

ALTON | Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Seating will be at tables, and a cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The concert is sponsored by WBGZ-94.3.

Elsie Parker’s voice is exactly the same range as the “Sparrow” Edith Piaf, and makes sure familiar songs like “La vie en rose” are always part of her performance. Elsie also delves into “the unknown Piaf” including haunting versions of early Piaf works like “Les mômes de la cloche,” the song that first gained Piaf attention and made her a star. But it doesn’t stop there. Being a multi-woodwind player, Elsie can sing any number of soulful songs and also play a jazz chorus on clarinet or flute, and turn around and play tenor sax on a steamy Latin jazz tune. Band members Ken Kehner (piano) and Wayne Coniglio (bass and bass trombone, Ray Charles band member for 7 ½ years) are remarkable talents in their own right.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter