The plot thickens at arts center

The Bonbon Plot is (from left) guitarist Will Buchanan, drummer Joe Burress, and vocalist and bassist Janet Buchanan.

Janet Evra and The Bonbon Plot will perform live music at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and music will be from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style and a cash bar will be open. Parking will be available on the gravel lot next door. The concert is sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Janet Evra & The Bonbon Plot returns to the Jacoby stage to perform bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, new takes on American songbook favorites, and original compositions with an indie twist. Featuring vocalist-bassist Janet Buchanan, guitarist Will Buchanan, and drummer Keith Bowman, the Bonbon Plot performs regularly on top-tier stages throughout the greater St. Louis area, including recent performances at The Dark Room, Evangeline’s Music House, and Das Bevo.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter