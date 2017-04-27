The timeless yin and yang of comedy

× Expand Photo by Denny Patterson Cast members of “The Odd Couple” include (from left) Anthony Tuzzo (Speed), Frank Dunn (Vinnie), Vince Ojeda (Murray), Dan Stockton (Felix), Fred Faust (Roy) and Howard Bell (Oscar).

Presented by Curtains Up, Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple” will be brought to life at the Alfresco Arts Center in Granite City April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Dave McCausland, Alfresco was chosen as the production’s venue because Curtains Up does not have a facility of its own.

“Whenever we do a show, we try to scout out various locations,” he said. “The three we most commonly use are here at Alfresco, the theater at SIU Edwardsville and the Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville. Since this show only has one set, the Alfresco stage really works perfectly for it. It just fits the show.”

McCausland and his assistant director, Cheri Schuler-Faust, are no strangers to Alfresco. The two worked together on “Twelve Angry Men” in 2015.

“The Odd Couple” is the story of two mismatched roommates — the neat, uptight Felix Ungar (Dan Stockton) and the slovenly, easygoing Oscar Madison (Howard Bell). Oscar is a divorcée and Felix is newly separated. When the clean freak and the slob decide to live together, hilarity ensues.

In addition to Stockton and Bell, the cast includes Anthony Tuzzo (Speed), Vince Ojeda (Murray), Fred Faust (Roy), Frank Dunn (Vinnie), Karen Lee (Gwendolyn Pigeon) and Christy Luster (Cecily Pigeon).

McCausland’s personal vision is to first and foremost do justice to Simon, the production’s playwright.

“To me, Neil Simon is one of the greatest playwrights who ever lived,” he said. “He wrote the show so well, and just the turn of certain phrases makes it such a wonderful production. I want to make sure we do him justice for that.

“At the same time, I want to bring this show to life in such a way that people can enjoy it now, 50-plus years after it was originally written. This show is timeless. A lot of shows we see have become outdated after they’ve been done for a few years. This show looks just as fresh as it did in 1965.”

Although “The Odd Couple” is made up of a relatively large cast of eight, audiences still can expect a stellar performance.

“When we do straight plays with a smaller cast, it can be challenging to draw in local audiences,” McCausland said. “You know, when you’re on Broadway, anything is going to draw you in, but when you’re relying on friends and family to bring in crowds, it’s more of a challenge. I hope we will get good audiences the first weekend, and they’ll be pleased by our show, then use word of mouth to make sure we get great audiences the second weekend.”

According to Bell, another challenge has been the memorization of lines, but that has not dampened his excitement to perform.

“Oscar has the most lines out of anyone in the entire production, so I’ve been spending hours and hours trying to get my lines down,” Bell said. “Oscar is such a fun, boisterous character. I tend to be a little louder than most people, but I also grew up in a family that is loud and a dad who says outrageous things like Oscar does. It’s been really fun.”

Stockton agrees.

“This cast is top-notch,” he said. “I’m looking forward to playing Felix because he is a wide range of emotions. He’s nutty and crazy one minute, then calm and reserved the next. (Behind Oscar), I have the most lines in the show and it’s been challenging. This is community theater and we all have day jobs. This isn’t something we could put up in two or three weeks. This is something that takes a lot of work and effort.”

McCausland said he feels fortunate to work with a talented group of individuals.

“These folks started creating their own characters at the read-through,” he said. “I had little opportunity to correct their characterization because they already had down what I envisioned.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors.

alfrescoproductions.org

curtainsuptheatre.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter