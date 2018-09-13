Tough as iron

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY | The Western Cast Iron Art Alliance formed 10 years ago as a nonprofit organization to educate, demonstrate and exhibit cast iron art in the Western states.

The organization seeks to link and celebrate the art and technology of casting iron. Every two years, the organization holds a conference at a different location in an effort to expand and pay tribute to its history.

This year, Granite City was selected to host the sixth biannual Western Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art. The four-day event begins Oct. 3 and will take place along 19th Street between Cleveland and State streets.

“The Western asked us to host it because of the relationship between the art and the industry here in this town,” said Noah Kirby, a board member of the organization.

Kirby attended the last conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2016. He said the event attracts people from all over the country.

“It’s usually a really good time,” Kirby said. “It’s a bunch of hard-working people. Everybody shows up ready to work. If you want to see a group of hard-working people, this is a group of people that you want to be around. What’s unique and special about this is everybody is there to help everybody else realize their own individual creative vision as well as promote a collective idea about work and labor and creativity and ingenuity.”

The board member said Granite City is an ideal location to host the conference because of its huge contributions to the steel industry.

“We’re uniquely positioned to host the Western group here,” he said. “We have a lot of resources to highlight the industry and all of the sort of cool stuff that happens in Granite City.”

The event will include workshops on sand and reaction molds and ceramic shell casting, panels and a visit from guest speakers Jen Townsend and Renee Zettle-Sterling, authors of the 2017 book “Cast: Art and Objects Made Using Humanity’s Most Transformational Process.” Registration will be open online at until Sept. 30.

Kirby works as a senior lecturer at Washington University in St. Louis. His wife, Allison, is a professor at St. Charles Community College. Both are directors of Six Mile Sculpture Works, a program of Alfresco Art Center owner Alfresco Productions.

“We both got involved in Granite City about nine years ago when a colleague of mine, Ron Labourey, was doing projects with Brenda Whitaker (executive director of Alfresco Productions),” Kirby said. “He introduced me to Brenda and we really hit it off. She’s a steelworker and this is a steel town and I was running blast furnaces. It was a match made in heaven.”

Tentative schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 3

9 a.m. to noon — workshops

1-2 p.m. — tour of Amsted Rail

1-5 p.m. — workshops

5-7:30 p.m. — opening ceremony at Alfresco Art Center

7:30 p.m. — panel: I Am For An Art

Thursday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. to noon — workshops

9-10 a.m. — tour of Amsted Rail

1 p.m. — panel: Art & Industry Speed Dating

3-6 p.m. — workshops

7-8 p.m. — guest speakers Jen Townsend and Renee Zettle-Sterling, authors of “Cast: Art and Objects Made Using Humanity’s Most Transformational Process”

Friday, Oct. 5

9-10 a.m. — tour of Amsted Rail

9 a.m. to noon — workshops, demos

1-3 p.m. — panel: Career Development and Support Table Sessions

3-6 p.m. — workshops

7 p.m. to 10 a.m. — exhibition opening

8-10 p.m. — Flaming Sculpture Walk

8-10 p.m. — performances

Saturday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — demos

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Scratchblocks

2-6:30 p.m. — Production Pour

7 p.m. — Closing ceremony at Mexican Honorary Commission

