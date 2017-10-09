Tribute to feature songs of musical icons

Alton Little Theater will present a special tribute concert starring Dawn Turlington and Kevin Frakes, and featuring Mat Conway, Pete Basola, Tim Jarden and Dave Caires, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

The Dream Concert was conceived after the warm reception Christmas With Ole Blue Eyes received last December and in discussion with Turlington about her upcoming Broadway showcase in March 2018. The concert will feature favorite solos and duets. Both Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand did albums of duets with younger artists — but only one digitally mastered duet exists of the two of them from 1993. Now audiences get to experience “what might have been” and brilliant renditions of songs from every genre that made Sinatra and Streisand the musical icons of the century.

Both Frakes and Turlington grew up in musical theater and both have long careers as performance artists themselves. Frakes serves as ALT president and just completed acclaimed roles in “Man of La Mancha” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Turlington performs throughout the Midwest and recently completed a tour in the Philippines. A mutual admiration has grown between the two performers and an awareness of their own similarities with Sinatra and Streisand — a tenacious commitment to their craft, drive and ambition, and an endless pursuit for finding the best love songs and songs to love. In fact, the two performers are also considering a Disney concert for families in late summer 2018.

ALT is proud to present an homage to the two most recognized celebrity artists of all time as part of the Extra, Extra Entertainment Series.

For tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or visit altonlittletheater.org.

