"Two on Tap" to take Hatheway stage in Godfrey

Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes “Two on Tap” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

This exciting program featuring the singing and tapping talents of musical theater performers Melissa Giattino and Ron Destefano will take the stage at Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

With music from the golden days of song-and-dance, their flair breathes new life into classics such as “42nd Street” and “I Got Rhythm.” With vocal talents as polished as their dance, the audience is in for a treat with “Love Letters” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

To help promote their mission to breathe new life into classic song-and-dance with clever arrangements, a meaningful connection to the audience, and signature high-energy routines, they also find time to include young dancers from the towns in which they perform. At this concert, they will feature dancers from Jennifer Bishop School of Dance in Alton and DanceWorks Studio in Jerseyville. The students are working ahead to prepare a routine and will meet with Giattino and Destefano to polish and perfect the number. Tickets are available in Alton at Best Western Premier, CNB Bank & Trust, Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Dick’s Flowers, Halpin Music Co., Liberty Bank, Picture This & More, and Senior Services Plus; in Bethalto at The Bank of Edwardsville and Liberty Bank; in Brighton at CNB Bank & Trust, in Carlinville at Carlinville Library, in Carrollton at CNB Bank & Trust, in Edwardsville at The Bank of Edwardsville (Vandalia Street location), in Godfrey at Liberty Bank (both Godfrey Road locations), in Jerseyville at Jerseyville Library, and in Wood River at Dick’s Flowers.

For information, visit altonconcerts.org and Facebook. Tickets can also be ordered by calling (618) 468-4222.

Greater Alton Concert Association is partnering with Great Rivers Tap and Grill in Best Western Premier Hotel at 3559 College Ave. in Alton. Show tickets purchased at Best Western Premier may opt for a Concert & Dinner package with show ticket and meal voucher worth $20 at the restaurant for the special price of $35.

