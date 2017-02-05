Two-time Grammy winner to perform in Godfrey

GODFREY – Continuing its 76-year tradition of bringing outstanding artists to the area, Greater Alton Concert Association will present two-time Grammy Award winner Mads Tolling and the Mads Men in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Tolling is an internationally renowned violinist and composer. He will celebrate the music of the '60s with his own distinctive style and innovative flair. The show includes Academy Award-winning movie themes, popular TV classics and Top 10 hit recordings, including “Mission: Impossible,” “The Pink Panther,” “Georgia on My Mind” and more.

So how did a Danish classical violinist growing up in Copenhagen discover his passion for the '60s? When Tolling was 14, his father gave him a Miles Davis cassette that changed his life. He was hooked on the sense of intimacy and freedom in the sounds of jazz, soul and early rhythm and blues. At the age of 20 he traveled to the United States to study jazz and explore the possibilities with his violin. Since then, his professional life has been spent traveling the globe with groups such as the Turtle Island Quartet and Stanley Clarke’s band. He has been featured on NPR’s “Morning Edition” and his recordings have received rave reviews in Downbeat Magazine, The Washington Post and the SF Chronicle. He has performed with Chick Corea, Ramsey Lewis, Kenny Barron and Paquito D’Rivera. In addition to performing and directing the Mads Tolling Quartet, he performs as a soloist with symphonies and big bands. This year he has been nominated for a third Grammy.

Tickets are available by calling (618) 468-4222 or at the door. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 at the door. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted at the door. For information, visit the association's website.

altonconcerts.org