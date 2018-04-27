Understanding through emotion

ALTON | Susan Van Norman’s The Essence of Pure Expression — An Artist’s Journey will be shown in the Jacoby Arts Center’s Main Gallery May 2 to June 3. An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 11, and a Gallery Talk will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19.

The exhibition focuses on a process of translating basic concepts of figure-painting into successful narratives. By emphasizing emotional intent in the face and body expression of each figure, Van Norman allows the paintings to speak as a visual testimony from early figure study, through figurative narrative, and finally to the intentional emotional expression of each piece. People seek to communicate, to develop helpful relationships with hopes of understanding one another.

Van Norman’s passion is to bring understanding to the viewer through the use of expressive emotion in her paintings. She strives to facilitate a relationship between the viewer and painted portrait to a heightened level of understanding of the singular emotion conveyed. Each portrait is a road map to the emotion, using narrative and color, as the expression frees the emotion being defined and understood by the viewer.

Van Norman has explored and gathered her education throughout the country. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from Mesa University in Colorado and is near completion of a master of fine arts in illustration from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She has recently moved to Alton and is working on a book of expressions for those diagnosed with autism.

