Ventriloquist to bring act to Alton

Have you ever met a talking dog — a real talking dog?

Get ready because from April 6-8, at the Alton Little Theater Showplace, you’re going to met the funniest comedian on four legs. Irving, with a little help from his friend Todd Oliver, is going to talk up a storm. If you ever wondered how a dog looks at life, this little home-raised companion is going to give it to you straight from the dog’s mouth.

Oliver grew up loving dogs and ventriloquism. As a young boy he studied piano, guitar, voice, and ventriloquism. Along the way, he created wooden-headed characters and performed around the world. You’ll also meet a bunny named Alice and three beautiful birds.

Todd Oliver and Friends have been a feature on “Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson, “The Today Show,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” and in 2012 they were a top four finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”

A major draw for many years on showboats in Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn., as well as other major entertainment venues, Oliver is now touring, bringing his brand of clean family fun to towns across America. The shows will be at 7 p.m. April 6-7 and 2 p.m. April 8.

Oliver turns willing audience members into live ventriloquist dummies.

Oliver will be staying in Alton for a week and acting as ALT’s good will ambassador around town at schools and civic group meetings. Besides being a ventriloquist, comedian and inspirational speaker, Oliver has written a piece called “The Positively Positive Day Play,” which will be presented at least nine times over four days as a free educational outreach for students. Oliver’s focus is on entertaining students but also making them consider using time wisely, the power of reading, turning talent into lifelong skills and respect for themselves and others.

Todd’s website is funnydog.com.

The theater may have some openings for additional community presentations. If interested, contact Lee Cox through the ALT office at (618) 462-3205. Tickets for the concerts (youths just $10) are available at 462-3205 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and at altonlittletheater.org.

