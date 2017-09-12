Vintage Voices to showcase new format

× Expand Actor historians Emma Sargent, John Meehan and Loretta Williams rehearse at the Alton National Cemetery in preparation for the 2014 Vintage Voices tours.

Alton Little Theater Director Emeritus Diana Enloe will take over the reins this fall coordinating docents and actors who will perform in the newly formatted annual Vintage Voices.

Enloe emphasized the research and authenticity the actors strive for in their presentations.

“The stories are fascinating,” she said.

The walking tours in the City Cemetery are anchored at 8 stops by 10 actors who have crafted messages about their lives. This year’s theme is A New Century 1880-1920, and performances are scheduled for Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 13-15. The first weekend will be 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the cemetery, with the last tour leaving at 2:45 p.m. The second weekend will be three days: Friday, Oct. 13, a non-walking tour will be at 5 p.m. at the Alton Little Theater Showplace and the walking tours will be 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the cemetery.

Tickets for the guided tours are $15 for adults and $10 for students. The Friday evening non-walking tour is $20 and includes a wine and cheese reception. Tickets are available during box office hours by calling (618) 462-3205, at the Alton Little Theater website, at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, 200 Piasa St.; and beginning at 11 a.m. each performance weekend at the main gate of the cemetery at Fifth and Vine.

Enloe said so many more people may be able to enjoy this annual tradition, now in its 16th year, with the opportunity to attend Saturday or Sunday; and that visitors will enjoy seeing costumes rented from the Repertory Theater of St. Louis’ collection.

The Vintage Voices Community Committee chose 10 characters who were influential to Alton’s history during the turn of the century. Loretta Williams will portray May Olive Gillham and Diana Kay will join her as Bertha Whitney — both women were inspiring teachers. Kerry Miller will portray James M. Maupin, a prominent architect with many historic homes still standing in the Alton area. Gail Drillinger will portray Mrs. Henry Watson, a philanthropist who donated the land for the Riverview Park. Adam King will portray William Luecth, a World War I veteran; while Shawn Williams and Lorenzo Small take on the roles of soldiers Capt. Arnold Wilson Cisco and Second Lt. George Edward Cisco. Both men were Tuskegee Airmen and highlight a significant and troubling part of American history. David Boase will take on the role of historian as Andrew Carnegie and enlighten visitors about the history of the library system. Parker Grassle portrays Nick Taneakas, a young drowning victim who reminds visitors of the powerful forces in Mother Nature. Finally, John Meehan portrays Richard Galbaly, a glass blower who represented Illinois Glass at an exhibition in Paris.

altonlittletheater.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter