Vocalist to pay tribute to Whitney Houston

ALTON — The music of Whitney Houston will live on when Danita Mumphard takes the stage at Jacoby Arts Center for a musical tribute to the legendary singer.

Mumphard’s strong vocals will fill the gallery beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 627 Broadway.

Mumphard will perform popular songs from Houston’s discography such as “The Greatest Love of All” from Houston’s first album, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” and “How Will I Know You?,” among others.

Like Houston, Mumphard started out singing gospel in churches when she was young before expanding her repertoire to include soul and rhythm and blues. Like Houston, Mumphard is a versatile vocalist with a multiple-octave voice range.

When Mumphard thinks of Houston, three qualities come to mind: her soaring voice, the elegance she brought to the stage and the beauty of her spirit. Mumphard was a young teen when Houston released her first album. The singer’s musical ability excited her and she admired her range, the clarity of her sound and “her soul.”

“I didn’t know then that I’d emulate her,” she said. “Whitney Houston flipped the script, so to speak, and that’s what I like to do too.

“I love songs with vocals that challenge me,” she said. “Although I’m more soprano, we have the same range, so it’s natural to do her music. I bring a Whitney Houston song or two to each of my performances and people are enthralled. They say I sound just like her.”

“Danita is a phenomenal songstress,” Eva Perkins of Green/Perkins Promotions said. “She puts her heart and soul into all of her performances, no matter if it’s blues, jazz, R&B or Whitney.”

When Mumphard was 16, she visited a cousin in California. The two went to Disneyland because he told her the theme park had a music studio. Mumphard said she was excited to see the list of songs included Houston’s 1985 release, “All at Once.”

“We made a tape,” Mumphard said. “I sang the lead vocals along with the song’s instrumental track. It was wonderful.”

Mumphard’s Jacoby performance will be her second tribute to Houston. Her previous concert was in St. Louis in 2015, shortly after Veterans Day.

“It was a sold-out concert,” she said. “This one is back by popular demand.”

She performed the national anthem “Whitney-style,” referring to Houston’s 1991 performance at the start of Super Bowl XXV.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” she said.

The same band and backup singers will accompany Mumphard in this tribute.

“They’re familiar with the arrangements,” she said. “It’s going to be a great follow-up.”

Mumphard’s previous performances at Jacoby were sold-out shows.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Cabaret-style open seating begins at 6:30 p.m.; gallery doors open at 6 p.m. A cash bar is available and My Just Desserts will offer Italian beef sliders, pasta salad, pickle and chips, and their famous blackberry cobbler for sale.

Mumphard’s four CDs — two jazz and two gospel — will be available for purchase the night of the performance for $10 each. For a sample of Mumphard’s music, visit jacobyartscenter.org/audio-danita.

The public is invited to view in the gallery “Carol Carter: Chapters,” a survey of the artist’s exploration of the natural world using intuitive techniques and masterful control of watercolor as a primary medium. Carter is a St. Louis-based painter and internationally recognized artist. She will teach a master class open to all skill levels on Aug. 19-20. Pre-registration for the Watercolor Workshop is required. A reception for the artist will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

