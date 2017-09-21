Voices of the Past returns to Woodlawn Cemetery

History is coming back to life as the Woodlawn Cemetery Association prepares for this year’s Voices of the Past on Oct. 7-8.

The actors are cast and the months of research has led to seven “residents” of the historic Edwardsville cemetery who will present their fascinating life stories.

“After having spent so much time reading about the characters’ lives and families, it’s exciting to see the actors in costume bringing them to life,” Madison County historian and genealogy researcher Mary Westerhold said. “Listening to them telling stories next to their graves really drives home the point that truly every stone in the cemetery has a story. Each one had their own rich life of trials and accomplishments.”

This is the fourth year Woodlawn has done the cemetery tours that focus on some of Edwardsville’s prominent, and not so prominent, past citizens. This year the central theme is on professions — featuring a physician, a judge, a businessman-banker, a publisher, an attorney, and soldiers from the Civil War and the War of 1812.

The 2017 cast will introduce several new actors. Actors include Madison County Historical Museum director and former EHS history teacher Jon Parkin, as well as Robert Murray, Phillip Mueller and James Ashwill, who will be joining veteran favorite Voices actors Rusty Lucy, Barb Stamer and Cara Lytle, all of Edwardsville.

At the afternoon tours, guides will lead small groups through the serene wooded cemetery, stopping to listen to actors’ stories at seven grave sites. The walking tours leave every 10-15 minutes from 1-2:30 p.m. and take about an hour. Some seating is available at each stop.

A special seated candlelight presentation will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Woodlawn’s hillside chapel. Seating in the chapel is limited, so tickets are only available in advance and generally sell out quickly. Light refreshments will be served.

Afternoon tour ticket prices are $13 each the day of the event. Advance discounted tickets for the afternoon tours are available for $10. All evening presentation tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance only.

Advance tickets are available at Edwardsville Public Library and at the Madison County Archival Library on Main Street next to the Historical Museum in Edwardsville.

WoodlawnEdwardsville.org

