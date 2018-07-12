Wanda Mountain Boys to bring gospel sounds to Alton

× Expand The Wanda Mountain Boys

Southern gospel has always been known for its smooth harmonies, strong vocals and powerful, straightforward lyrics. For the last 25 years, the Wanda Mountain Boys have displayed all three of these qualities as they have established themselves in the gospel music community in the Midwest.

The group is continuing the tradition set forth by the founding members as it shares its distinctive sound and style with congregations across mid-America. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton; doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available for advanced purchase online or at the door. Seating will be row-style and a cash bar will be open; parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The concert is sponsored by WBGZ 94.3.

Gary O’Neal has assumed the managerial position for the Wanda Mountain Boys as well as anchoring the group, singing lead. O’Neal has been involved in gospel music for more than 45 years and has sung with some of the Midwest’s most popular groups. He has traveled in full-time ministry with the Brashears of Russellville, Ark., as well as being a founding member of the trio Solid Gospel based in St. Louis. He is also an accomplished songwriter, having his songs recorded by such noted artists as the Lesters, the Dixie Echoes, the Dixie Melody Boys, the Melody Boys, the Melody Boys Qt., Solid Gospel, the Brashears, and the Chosen Ones. He currently serves as president of the Mid America Gospel Music Association, a position he has held since 2007. On Nov. 3, 2017, the Mid America Gospel Music Association presented O’Neal with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the association’s annual convention.

Singing tenor for the group is Rick Brown. He has been involved in gospel music for many years, having sung professionally with Naomi and the Segos and Coy Cook and the Premiers. During his time with the Premiers, he performed with Grand Ole Opry Star Billy Walker. Brown and Walker were founding members of Solid Gospel and traveled throughout the United States, releasing six national radio releases. They have written a number of songs together including Wanda Mountain Boys favorite “Wrap Me In Your Arms.” Brown has also written with noted songwriter Daryl Williams. Their song, “This Ship Was Made to Sail,” was included on the Perry’s 25th anniversary CD. Before joining Wanda Mountain Boys, Brown was involved in evangelistic work, preaching and singing in prisons throughout the country and foreign countries under the umbrella of Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Singing baritone for the Wanda Mountain Boys is one of the group’s founders, Claude Johnson. He has been involved in gospel music for more than 50 years, having sung with some of the Midwest’s best-known groups: the Gospel Four and the Victory Quartet. In 1990, he helped start the ministry of the Wanda Mountain Boys. He returns to the group after a 2 1/2-year retirement from singing. In 2011, he was presented with the Mid America Gospel music Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

The newest addition to the group is bass singer David Jenkins. His addition returns the group to its original format as a male quartet. Jenkins has grown up as a fan of Southern gospel music, following in his father’s footsteps, singing the bass part. Jenkins is a welcome addition to the group and is sure to win fans’ hearts with his big, bass voice.

The Wanda Mountain Boys travel many miles singing traditional Southern gospel music. They desire to both uplift Christians by sharing a positive message and a laugh or two as well as take the gospel message to those who need a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

