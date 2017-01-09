Watch party to celebrate group’s national recognition

GRANITE CITY — The Southern Illinois Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will celebrate recognition from National Geographic with a public watch party from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave. in downtown Granite City.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby was featured Dec. 7 in the acclaimed National Geographic series “Years of Living Dangerously,” which has helped to focus national attention on climate change and the individuals and organizations working to alleviate it. The series airs Wednesdays on the National Geographic Channel.

The Six Mile Regional Library is part of the Citizen Monitoring Network. The library communicates air quality by flying a pennant and posting information on its website. The library supports many programs to improve air quality in Granite City, including Cool Cities and the Ozone Garden.

“At a time when many Americans despair about the partisan gridlock in Washington, CCL volunteers provide hope by bringing Republicans and Democrats together to work on climate solutions,” said Mark Reynolds, executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “This episode of ‘Years of Living Dangerously’ highlights the work of Jay Butera, one of those amazing volunteers.”

View a preview of the episode here.

Citizens Climate Lobby works to build political will for climate change solutions such as a national, revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend system. Since the organization’s 2007 founding, it has empowered citizens to hold meetings with congressional representatives, local officeholders and business leaders, and other stakeholders as they make the case for climate action.

The episode, featuring celebrity correspondent Bradley Whitford (Josh on “The West Wing”), will be preceded by a message from special guests, including members of the “Years of Living Dangerously” cast.

Pizza and soda will be provided.

For information, call Ronald G. Trimmer at (618) 604-6216 or email RonGTrimmer@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter