Water’s Edge Art Walk set for November and December

The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Mo., will host Water’s Edge Art Walk in November and December. The inaugural event showcases Missouri and Illinois artists with site-specific sculptural installations, land art and photography by which to map humans’ location in nature. Artists’ materials are drawn from the land: flood wood, found objects, glass, twine, vines, and eco-dyed canvas.

A special Water’s Edge Opening Reception from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, is a chance to see the sculptures illuminated, enjoy live music, hot hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and to meet the artists. A suggested donation of $50 is tax-deductible and supports the center’s conservation mission.

Water’s Edge Art Walk helps people experience the dimensionality of their interconnectedness to the vitality of birds, wildlife and the rivers. On Saturday mornings, each artist will give a guided tour and share information about their process, materials, inspiration and intent. Artist walk/talks will start at 11 a.m. A schedule is provided on the website. All are welcome.

Water’s Edge Art Walk is made possible by the generous support of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Rivers Office Project of the St. Louis District USACE, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, an anonymous donor, and Nancy Reynolds and Dwyer Brown, showing their commitment to protecting the environment and supporting local artists. The exhibition curator is Penelope Schmidt, private art consultant, former owner of Schmidt Bingham Gallery in New York, and current Audubon Center at Riverlands Advisory Board member.

Opened in 2011, the Audubon Center at Riverlands is a project of the National Audubon Society and a collaboration with the Rivers Project Office. The center is at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 3,700 acres of public lands and water managed by the Rivers Project Office for bird habitat and recreation. In their site on the Mississippi River near its confluence with the Missouri River, the center and sanctuary provide a powerful platform for using science, education, and public engagement.

“We use the powerful medium of art to inspire conservation action on behalf of birds and our great rivers, which are at greater risk today than ever due to urban and agriculture pollutant runoff and the destruction of wetland habitat and floodplain barriers, nature’s filtration and storage systems,” an Audubon Center press release states.

The center is open free to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit the website or call (636) 899-0090.

