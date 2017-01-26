Willy Wonka brings his chocolate factory to Granite City

Alfresco Productions is about to descend into a world of pure imagination.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” a children’s musical directed by Brandon Blount, will start off the art center’s 2017 season and is scheduled for Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5. All shows begin at 5 p.m.

“I wanted to do a kids show, but I also wanted to start out big,” Blount said. “I wanted a big show to start the season off with a bang.”

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is the story of an unfortunate boy named Charlie Bucket whose luck begins to change after finding one of five golden tickets to tour Willy Wonka’s infamous chocolate factory. After entering the factory, Charlie will embark on an adventure that will change his life forever.

Ian Wonders, 14, of Mitchell, plays Charlie. He is known for his roles in Alfresco’s “Fabulous Fable Factory” as Monroe and “The Addams Family” as Pugsley.

“This has been a really great experience,” Wonders said. “I like how we started performing on the stage as quickly as possible, and I like how fast-paced we are going from one scene to the next. That gives us something to learn and think about at home rather than sticking to one thing specifically. I have learned to show off more emotion when it comes to my acting, although being really excited and showing extreme happiness when it comes to some parts can be challenging.”

Kurtis Leible of Alton, new to the Alfresco scene, will play Willy Wonka.

“This is the biggest role I have ever had,” Leible said. “There are a lot more songs, lyrics and lines to remember, but it’s been great. I really like working with the kids. I have never done a show with this many kids and it is really fun. They are all excited to come to rehearsal every night. It’s awesome.”

Other cast members include Ken Elliff as Grandpa Joe, Owen Moran as Augustus Gloop, MacLean Blanner as Violet Beauregarde, Whitney Klee as Veruca Salt, Ben Hettenhausen as Mike Teavee, Aaron William as Mr. Bucket and Brittani O’Connell as Mrs. Bucket.

This is Blount’s second time directing a show at Alfresco, but his first to work and direct a great number of children.

“It’s been challenging, but it’s been amazing,” Blount said. “I definitely wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love these kids and I honestly think I found my niche. I think I learned how to be a leader to a younger generation — to teach them my passion for theater and to give them that fire for them to carry the torch.”

Once the show opens, Blount looks forward to the audience’s response. He says they can expect magic.

“I look forward to seeing how the audience reacts to all the small pieces of magic that we incorporated,” he said. “I tried really hard to put in little bits of Gene Wilder to give him a nod to thank him for opening up that world of imagination to us.”

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will also be Blount’s last production for Alfresco; he will be moving to Mississippi at the end of March.

“The move is scary, but I’m excited,” Blount said. “I truly hope I leave a positive mark on this community with ‘Wonka.’”

alfrescoproductions.org

