Winning tradition

Deep friendship, love, and forgiveness are at the heart of the musical opening Alton Little Theater’s 84th season.

“Bingo! The Winning Musical” will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, and Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 12-17. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, which are matinées at 2 p.m.

Kevin Frakes, director of the show and president of ALT, said the audience will enjoy the hilarity of the show’s lines and also be able to relax from everyday life.

“Our first read-through, we couldn’t hardly get through the read-through without laughing so hard,” Frakes said. “It’s really that funny at times. It’s the kind of show that you want to come to and just relax and don’t worry about life for a while, and just enjoy it.”

The show centers on two bingo-playing pals: Vern, played by Gail Drillinger; and Bernice, portrayed by Kathy Bredenkoetter; who had a falling out years before. Alison (Mary Grace Brueggemann), Bernice’s daughter, conspires to rekindle their friendship in the bingo hall years later.

The rest of the cast includes other bingo players and ladies: Shawn Chevalier as Honey, Kayla Robinson as Patsy, Diana Kay as the bingo hall manager, Minnie, and the lone male in the cast, Brant McCance, who plays Sam the bingo caller and in a flashback doubles as a hippie named Frank.

“This show has flashbacks,” Frakes said. “They talk about what happened years ago and the music changes a little bit. The light changes. And they even change. And he (McCance) is a different person basically. So he puts on a wig and he puts on a different shirt. It’s really quite comical. Once the audience catches on with what we’re doing there, they will really enjoy it.”

The cast had a great time learning the lines that would keep them in stitches in rehearsals.

“I’d go home with my sides hurting,” Chevalier said.

“I think we really enjoyed each other’s company,” Bredenkoetter said. “The lines are so funny.”

The show, though, is difficult to master in its timing, or pacing of certain lines, dialogue, and music.

“This show is really hard, and when you do finally get something right, you feel really good,” Drillinger said.

“This is a small ensemble show, but it’s strictly comedy and it’s strictly timing,” Frakes said. “That’s what makes it difficult is the timing of it, and they’re working really hard. They’re starting to get it, and once they get it, once they work out the timing, it makes sense to them, and it works.”

Frakes said the music is catchy, too.

“The music is going to have people bebopping in the seats,” Chevalier said.

Audience members will also have a chance to play bingo and win prizes if they come to the show, Frakes said. No one will be called on the stage to play, but audience members will have the option of playing in their seats during the performance at selected times during the show. They can win money, lottery tickets or a surprise gift.

“In fact, what we’ll do is ask the people who want to play, and we’ll go out and give them their cards,” he said. “If they don’t want to play, they don’t have to play to enjoy the show, but if they play they could win money.”

Frakes said people should come see the show for more than just bingo.

“I think they (the audience) should take away the friendship of these ladies that has grown through the years,” he said. “Even though there’s a problem there, they end up solving it at the end. It’s all about the love and the forgiveness and the deep friendships that these ladies have.”

The supporting crew during the show includes Kurtis Leible (assistant director and lights), Brueggemann (choreographer), Lee Cox (costumes and props), and Dave Caires (sound).

During the musical’s nine-performance run, audiences will have their final chance to purchase a season ticket (two musicals and four comedies) for $80. For information, call (618) 462-3205 or visit the website.

altonlittletheater.org

