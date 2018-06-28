Wonder in the woods

photo by Denny Patterson photo by Denny Patterson

Thanks to the creative minds of Beverly Scroggins, John Manoogian and Margaret Holland-Pennell, Granite City will witness some of the most beloved fairy tales come to life.

In conjunction with Granite City High School, Summerstage Productions will present Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” at 7:30 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1. All performances will be at the GCHS Performing Arts Center.

Although Scroggins has directed this production several times before, she said she’s excited to revisit it. She said audiences can expect a phenomenal show.

“I love this show, and it has such beautiful music,” she said. “There are lot of talented young people within the Granite City community, so this time, I thought it would be fun to work with a cast of young adults instead of all ages.”

“Into the Woods” is the story of a horrid witch, a baker and his barren wife. Three days before the rise of a blue moon, they venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse a spell and restore the witch’s beauty. During their journey, they meet Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and his cow Milky White. These characters are on their own quests, trying to fulfill a wish.

Other community theatre companies in the surrounding areas are also presenting “Into the Woods.” However, Scroggins said she knows her production will stand out for all the right reasons.

“For one, we have this big, beautiful stage to perform on and not everybody has a facility like this,” she said. “We are very fortunate to be able to do this show in this performing arts center, and I think it will also stand out because of the great, talented cast. I think that will tell the tale.”

Cast members include London Kimble as the Witch, Matt Jones as the Baker, Ian Chenault as Jack, Whitney Klee as Little Red Riding Hood, Kai Hale as Jack’s Mother, Eleonore Scroggins as Cinderella, Makaina Woods as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Ellie Schwering as Rapunzel, Nick Smith as the Wolf and Rapunzel’s Prince, Jacob Cowley as Cinderella’s Prince, Ian Wonders as the Mysterious Man and Kayla Schieffer as the Narrator. Hollywood actress and Granite City native Amy Holland-Pennell will fly in from Los Angeles to play the Baker’s Wife.

“I am excited to work with my aunt in this production,” Kimble said. “I haven’t done a show with her in a long time and when we do scenes together, we play off each other wonderfully. We are both Granite City girls, we both started out in Granite City and to be able to be on the Granite City stage once again together, it’s going to be an amazing time.”

Jones says the Baker is the most challenging role he as ever played.

“Throughout this process, I have learned a lot about team work,” he said. “Working with all these people, some who I have worked with before and others I haven’t, it has been a good, rewarding challenge.”

Smith agreed.

“The concept of ‘Into the Woods’ is really cool,” he said. “Once I heard about the show and found out what it was about, I always wanted to be a part of it. This show has helped me learn a lot about how to take charge and lead and help everyone get to where we need to get going.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. For information, call (618) 877-2228.

